Hushpuppi, his likes are spoiling image of Nigerians abroad – Abike Dabiri

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called for the law to take its full course on Ramoni Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi who was recently arrested by the United State’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for fraud.

Dabiri-Erewa said this on her twitter handle @abikedabiri in reaction to the arrest of the popular Instagram celebrity. She expressed sadness over how the activities of Hushpuppi and his likes are making the efforts of Nigerians abroad futile.

She wrote, “while many Nigerians abroad are working 3..4 jobs to make ends meet fraudsters like Ramoni Igbalode are spoiling their image. The law must take its full course.

In an earlier tweet, she wrote; “Allegations against Ramoni Igbalode a k a Hushpuppi running into millions in fraud. I stress again, not a yardstick to judge Nigerians excelling abroad. One bad apple should indeed not spoil the whole bunch.


Vanguard earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Hushpuppi has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Spokesman for EFCC, Dele Oyewale said in a statement made available to Vanguard that the anti-graft agency ‘is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals’ facing trial in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35 million ventilator scam.

