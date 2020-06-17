How to end threats facing Katsina, others ― NSA Monguno

Kindly Share This Story:

Says we’re going to look into national security strategy

Leads presidential delegation comprising IGP, DG DSS, DG NIA, CDI

Decries situation in Katsina as horrible and unacceptable

By Andy Asemota

Twenty-four hours after a protest against spate of banditry in Katsina State rocked the state capital, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has offered insights on how the Federal Government can tackle the current insecurity headache in parts of Katsina and others.

Monguno, who led President Muhammadu Buhari’s high power delegation to sympathise with the government and people of the state yesterday, decried the security situation in the state as “very, very disturbing,” and emphasized that security is the centre-piece of the nation’s development strategy.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, the NSA who was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu; Director-General of DSS, Magashi Bichi; NIA Director-General, Rufai Ahmed; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Usman, said: “We are going to look at the areas specified in the national security strategy to bring an end to the current threats facing not just Katsina State but other states –Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi and so on and so forth.”

Monguno, however, warned that the federal government won’t be able to end the security challenges without the collective efforts of both the local communities and security agencies, saying “we need to build the confidence of local communities in those who are supposed to protect them.”

While registering the concerns of Mr President over the ugly occurrence in the last couple of weeks in the state, he added: “The incidents are indeed horrible and unacceptable not just to the Federal Government but also the state government.”

On their discussion with Masari, he said the mission has realised not only where there are gaps but also resolved to work collectively on a governmental basis in partnership with the state government and the wider society.

Receiving the presidential delegation in his palace, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, in the company of his Daura counterpart, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, commended the sympathy visit but insisted that it was not enough because of the degree of happenings in parts of the state.

The meeting thereafter went into a brief close door session after the monarch’s terse response to the Monguno’s remarks.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: