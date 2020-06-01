'How Matawalle makes Zamfara  COVID-19 free'

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Executive Director of a nongovernmental organization (NGO),Patriots For The Advancement Of Peace And Development in Nigeria, has lauded the efforts of the Zamfara State Governor ,Mohammed Bello Matawalle towards controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“Presently there is no single active case of covid-19 in zamfara,” they said.

While speaking to journalists in Gusau,Executive Director of the NGO, Dr.Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said Governor Matawalle has made giant efforts toward ensuring quality health care delivery within his one year stewardship in the state.

Dr Shinkafi, a former National secretary of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ,said Matawalle is force to reckoned with in terms of bringing peace and development to the state.

He lauded the giant stride of Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun ,saying he had sleepless nights since the beginning of the pandemic and had provided the necessary inputs for the control of the menace in the state.

“I commend the efforts of the governor for the procurements of all necessary kits, test machines, drugs and palliative measures for the control of covid-19, presently there is no active case in the state”.

” The Governor has performed wonderfully within his one year in office in the health sector. Procurement of ventilators, test kits, patient monitors,1000 oxygen concentrators,10,000 PPEs and other life-saving gadgets for Covid-19 and Pulse Oximeter and zero contact booth testing equipment, were made available,” he said.

The NGO maintained that Zamfara governor’s efforts on the health sector was distinct.

“He procured 23 Ambulances which were distributed to General Hospitals and 150 rural Tricycle Ambulances for easy access to health care delivery”.

“When Matawalle assumed office on 29th May 2020, the security situation was so bad that people felt unsafe in the state.He met a very terrible security situation but wasted no time,swung into action and constituted peace, reconciliation initiative committee in the state.”

“Within a short time, Governor Matawalle was able to restore peace to the state,the deadly attacks have reduced to barest minimum and many of the kidnapped persons were released by their captors,” he said.

