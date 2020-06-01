How I manage challenges in Real Estate — Suave Properties CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

The CEO OF Suave Properties, Mr Augustine Nwaora David has revealed how he has been able to overcome the numerous challenges that come with the real estate business.

He explained that in Abuja, where he is based, Real estate is highly competitive but he has been able to be on top of his game through his unique style of doing business

‘The real estate business, especially in Abuja is quite competitive. This means you have to find ways to make the properties beautiful, modern and not lacking in all the basic facilities and yet reasonably priced. But I think I have been able to manage this factor well’’

No doubt, a business like his requires a lot of focus. The young businessman stated that he tries to stay focused because he understands some philosophy about life.

‘’ Well, it is not easy staying focused. But I am able to muster some level of focus and parry distractions by having a fundamental and philosophical understanding of life. Indeed ‘he feels as though he is ”cursed”, to be successful”.

A typical day for Augustine begins with prayer, followed by a trip to the gym, breakfast, a visit to his estate to inspect their building projects and a trip to the office to meet with clients.

While commenting on Covid-19, he stated that it has not been well handled in Nigeria because there was no preparation for it.

He, however, advised the government to reach out to more people, monitor the process to ensure that it is devoid of corruption.

