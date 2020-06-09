Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has commended the Federal Fire Service FFS for saving about 724 lives and assets worth N1.629 trillion across the country, between June and October 2019.

Aregbesola who gave the commendation Tuesday in Abuja while commissioning 10 newly acquired modern fire trucks, said the delivery of the trucks is a testimony to the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to repositioning the Service.

He said the trucks would be deployed in the new zonal offices so as to ensure speedy service delivery across the country.

“The Federal Fire Service has experienced phenomenal transformation from a moribund department to a vibrant organization equipped with modern firefighting equipment and committed personnel.

“In line with our National Response Strategy, we responded to 2, 615 fire calls, saved 724 lives and assets worth N1.629 trillion between June and October 2019 across the country.

“With the deployment of newly procured fire engines across the country to boost emergency response, FFS is now present in all the states of the Federation and most responsive, saving lives and preventing humanitarian and economic disasters.

“The Service has also embarked on continuous development of firemen to international standard, to effectively handle fire emergencies. We have also intensified our Fire Risk Assessment of buildings across the country”, he said.

Aregbesola disclosed that FFS has established additional six zonal commands (Bauchi, Makurdi, Kubwa, Abeokuta, Kano and Enugu), bringing the total number of zonal commands to 12 to reduce the response time to emergencies.

He said; “We have (and continue to) developed personnel capacity to respond to building collapse, flood and fire disaster management.

“The FFS established six new fire service training schools in Katsina, Kwara, Osun, Abia, Borno and Cross River to cover the six geopolitical zones to cater fir the human capital development needs of the service locally.

“We have embarked on productive collaboration with NEMA and other local and international stakeholders on disaster management in the country.

“The FFS also established communication centres in all the 12 zonal commands of the Service to enhance emergency communication and response. This has improved the response time of the Service to fire calls.”

Earlier, Controller General of Fire, Dr. Liman Ibrahim, said the new trucks cost the federal government about ₦1.888 billion, adding that three additional trucks will arrive the country within the week and will be deployed immidiately in three states.

According to him, “if the present tempo of funding is sustained to enable us meet our obligations to the contractors, I assure the Honourable Minister that before the end of the year, we shall have fire stations in all state capitals and FCT.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

