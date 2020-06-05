House dissolves LG councils in Zamfara, for handling security matters with kid gloves

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The fourteen (14) local government Council chairmen and their councilors in Zamfara state have been sacked by the State House of Assembly for allegedly, toying with security issues and financial recklessness.

The Lawmakers in Zamfara state therefore ,urged the State Independent Electoral Commission to prepare and conduct election within 3 months as contained in section( 81) subsection(1) a and b of the Zamfara state law 2012, as amended.

Public Relations Officer of the House, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura told journalists in Gusau that the dissolution followed a resolution of the House and a report of the Auditor General for Local Governments for the year 2018.

READ ALSO:

“In his contributions during the sitting ,Hon. Musa Bawa criticized the 14 local government council chairmen for financial recklessness and improper records of accounts of the councils funds ,amounting to billions of Naira.”

“Also the House leader ,Hon. Faruk Musa Dosara(PDP 1 Maradun ) accused the 14 local government council chairmen in the state for toying with the security situation in the state which he said ,cannot be condoned by the sixth assembly,” he said.

In a statement issued to journalists, “the House also resolved that the state governor will recommend the dissolution of all the local government councils and summit the names of sole administrators to the House for ratification.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: