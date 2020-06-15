Breaking News
Translate

Host Communities call for NNPC’s intervention to avert crisis in OML30

On 5:44 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
NNPC, Total, Aiteo, 31 oil firms donate $30m to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria
NNPC

Host Communities of Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP), have called on the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to intervene in the misleading publication by a faceless organization alleging that all the surveillance workers employed by the management of Ocean Marine Solution are non-indigenes of the TFP host Communities to avert a crisis in the peaceful riverine Communities.

TFP host communities in a statement signed by the President-General of Iwhrenene- Ughelli Community Mr. Onosakpor Samuel and the President General of Ubeji Community Mr. Ete Omatsuli on behalf of representatives of all host communities made this known yesterday in Warri.

READ ALSO;Okorocha told me to lie to EFCC ― Witness

The statement read, “We wish to state the record straight, Ocean Marine Solution Limited has engaged a total number of 820.000 youths from various TFP host communities through the duly elected community president General, youth leaders and elders in the communities.

“The alleged misleading publication is amid at causing disaffection and crisis in our peaceful riverine Communities. “We commend the management Ocean Marine Solution Limited for maintaining a healthy relationship with all host communities of Trans Forcados Pipeline”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!