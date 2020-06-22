Hospital shuts down 3 wards as 4 doctors test positive to COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

THREE wards at the Ughelli Central Hospital in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State have been temporarily shut down after four doctors at the wards tested positive to COVID-19.

A medical laboratory scientist working at the hospital laboratory department and a nurse in one of the wards also tested positive to the disease.

The wards are Male ward, Medical Outpatient Ward and the Surgical Outpatient Ward.

It was gathered that the incident has also affected the admittance of patients into the respective wards in the hospital as such patients are now being referred to the Warri Central hospital for treatment.

Though efforts by Vanguard to speak with the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Bernard Ojekudo were fruitless as at press time, a doctor at the hospital who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said the medics include three House Officers all of whom have been removed from the hospital’s holding facility and taken to the Isolation Center in Warri for treatment.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Aside these doctors, lab scientist and nurse, other medics in the hospital who may have come in contact with them have also been advised to go on self-isolation.

“For now, there are no patients in the respective wards because the doctors who are supposed to attend to such patients are in isolation after they were exposed to COVID-19 patients without wearing proper Personal Protective Equipment, PPE.

“Even nurses in some selected wards like the emergency ward amongst others have also been advised to go on self-isolation. It is just some few wards that are fully in operation in the hospital.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: