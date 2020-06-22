Hon Jarigbe’s performance as senator will transform lives of our people-Emaluji

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu

In this interview, the National Coordinator, Northern Cross River Youth Coalition, NCRYC, Comrade Michael Emaluji, expressed confidence ahead of the Cross River North Senatorial District bye-election that if Hon Jarigbe Agom, Member of House of Representatives, currently representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, becomes the party’s flag-bearer his performance will transform lives of the people in no distant time.

Excerpts:

The senatorial by-election for Cross River North is fast approaching and political activities gathering momentum, what do you think about the outcome of all these?

First, I want to pray that the gentle soul of the former senator continues to find rest in the bosom of God. Secondly, I want to wish the good people of Cross River North senatorial district well in preparation for the race. And also remind them that they should seek God’s face while making a decision on who to go and represent them so that the outcome of all this preparation will not be in vain but give birth to what all constituents will enjoy and jubilate over in future.

You have been into politics for some years now and contested as a candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, what is your view on political permutations ahead of the election?

Well, power belongs to God and transient. Politics is dynamic and once the voice of the masses cries louder, it a clear and shouldn’t be undermined. One can never tell what will happen in 2023, we know of today, leaving tomorrow on God’s hand to take care of but as we do that, we should always listen to the voice of the masses and not few.

Why did you decide to pitch your tent with Hon Jarigbe?

Hon Jarigbe is a good and God-fearing man; he is a mentor to be reckoned with, a great personality to be associated with aside politics. So I decided to do that because am an agent of development, I love his kind of person and above all, I love his performance and how he always remember who made him by giving back to the society and I think as a youth, he is the only young political leader I look up to and I wish my other youths in Cross river north will open their eyes and mind to see him too for onward encouragement and for better cross-river north

Do you see any positive development and departure from the past if Hon Jarigbe emerges PDP flag-bearer?

There are a lot of positive developments that will take place if giving the mandate because even the blind are already testifying of his good deeds that scattered across Yala and Ogoja and even his generosity. With him, I believe we will have a globalized and new Cross River North of our dream in reality.

Do you envisage any manipulation in the party primary?

Anything is possible in politics but am not praying for it this time but praying for fairness and the will of God be done and not men.

Do you think your PDP can conduct a free and fair primary?

The free and fair election has always been a problem in Nigeria, but I pray they do the right thing this time.

What is your message to members and supporters of your party?

They should remain focused, not letting anyone or anything distracts them. And I wish to tell all my fellow youths out there to respect elders while they engage in politics especially on media. Despite our political difference we are still one and will need each other someday.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: