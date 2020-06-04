Highlights of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s COVID-19 regulation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Below are the highlights of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State’s COVID-19 regulation of churches, schools, others, presented on Thursday, June 4.
It ends with a warning: “Regulate your conduct or government will regulate you.”
*Curfew from 10p.m. to 4a.m.
*Financial sector (banks) to work fully
*Offices to open (except the prohibited ones) from 7a.m. to 6p.m.; run shift if possible, to avoid too many staff at work together
*Civil servants on levels 13 and 14 to resume on Monday, June 8
*Hotels can open
*Interstate restrictions still in effect
*Gyms, night clubs remain closed for two weeks for evaluation of current situation
*Restricted opening of religious houses
*Mosques to resume on the June 19 and Churches on June 21, at 40% of their maximum capacity. Only Friday and Sunday services would hold for now with members wearing face mask
*Churches or mosques with large congregations, even at 40% cant be more than 500 worshippers
*Children below 15 years and elders of 65 years and above should not go to worship centres
*All events and social centres are under review for next two weeks for proper protocols check before consideration
*Go to www.lasgsafetyreg.com for registration
*Government agencies to go round for compliance check and assessment
*Schools (tertiary) will still go on with lectures online
*Pronouncement to come after protocols have been agreed for primary and secondary schools as intensive engagement is ongoing
*More people are still not adhering to safety with mask-wearing; regulate your conduct or government will regulate you.