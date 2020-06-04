Highlights of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s COVID-19 regulation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Below are the highlights of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State’s COVID-19 regulation of churches, schools, others, presented on Thursday, June 4.

It ends with a warning: “Regulate your conduct or government will regulate you.”

*Curfew from 10p.m. to 4a.m.

*Financial sector (banks) to work fully

*Offices to open (except the prohibited ones) from 7a.m. to 6p.m.; run shift if possible, to avoid too many staff at work together

*Civil servants on levels 13 and 14 to resume on Monday, June 8

*Hotels can open

*Interstate restrictions still in effect

*Gyms, night clubs remain closed for two weeks for evaluation of current situation

*Restricted opening of religious houses

*Mosques to resume on the June 19 and Churches on June 21, at 40% of their maximum capacity. Only Friday and Sunday services would hold for now with members wearing face mask

*Churches or mosques with large congregations, even at 40% cant be more than 500 worshippers

*Children below 15 years and elders of 65 years and above should not go to worship centres

*All events and social centres are under review for next two weeks for proper protocols check before consideration

*Go to www.lasgsafetyreg.com for registration

*Government agencies to go round for compliance check and assessment

*Schools (tertiary) will still go on with lectures online

*Pronouncement to come after protocols have been agreed for primary and secondary schools as intensive engagement is ongoing

*More people are still not adhering to safety with mask-wearing; regulate your conduct or government will regulate you.

