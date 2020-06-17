High prices of food items push inflation to 12.40% in May – NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says the rise in the prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Oils and fats, Fruits, Fish and Meat pushed the inflation rate to 12.40% in May.

In its monthly data report released on Wednesday, the bureau explained that the consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.40 percent (year-on-year) in May 2020, 0.06 percent points higher than the (12.34) percent rate recorded in April 2020.

The report indicates that increases were also recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased in the months under review by 1.17 percent, this is 0.15 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in April 2020 (1.02) percent.

The urban inflation rate in the period increased by 13.03 percent (year-on-year)from 13.01 percent recorded in April 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.83 percent in May 2020 from 11.73 percent in April 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.18 percent in May 2020, up by 0.12 points from 1.06 percent recorded in April 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.16 percent in May 2020, up by 0.18 points from the rate recorded in April 2020 (0.90 percent).

The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 12.36 percent in May 2020. This is higher than 12.26 percent reported in April 2020, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in May 2020 is 11.26 percent compared to 11.20 percent recorded in April 2020.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending May 2020 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.79 percent, showing 0.08 percent point from 11.71 percent recorded in April 2020.

The composite food index rose by 15.04 percent year on year in May 2020 compared to 15.03 percent in April 2020.

The average annual rate of change of the Food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending May 2020 over the previous twelve-month average was 14.33 percent, 0.11 points from the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2020 (14.22 percent).

On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.42 percent in May 2020, up by 0.24 percent points from 1.18 percent recorded in April 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.88 percent in May 2020. This was down by 0.05 percent when compared with 0.93 percent recorded in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the highest increases were recorded in prices of pharmaceutical products, Medical services, Repair of furniture, Hospital services, Passenger transport by road, Motor car, Bicycles, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Passenger transport by sea and inland waterways, Paramedical services, Motor cycles and Hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishment.

The Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 10.12 percent in May 2020, up by 0.14 percent when compared with 9.98 percent recorded in April 2020.

The average 12-month annual rate of change of the index was 9.27 percent for the twelve-month period ending May 2020; this is 0.1 percent points higher than 9.17 percent recorded in April 2020.

Vanguard

