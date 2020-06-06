Hero Daniels returns with true love games

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular comedian and TV host, Ifeanyichukwu Daniel otherwise known as “Hero Daniels” is gradually making history with his online love and variety game show known as “Isolation Games.”

The Isolation Games, which started as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has participants from Nigeria, South Africa, UK, USA among others. While the pandemic has posed an economic challenge to several industries, including the entertainment industry, it has been a major turning point for Hero.

The Isolation Games recorded thirty-one million participants within the first thirty-five days of opening and has featured several celebrities including Ayo Makun (AY), Emmanuel Adebayor, Kojo Amin, Somizi and Mercy Eke.

Speaking about his new dating game show which will premiere tomorrow, Hero said: “True Love Game is a dating game show which helps single people find true love by matching them with their prospective partners. The first episode premieres on Sunday, June 7, 2020, on my Instagram live page. The show will feature celebrity couples all over the world.”

He further revealed plans for his upcoming project – a one-man comedy special in November.

Born into a family of six, Hero, as he is fondly called by his father, was not exactly expected by his parents. He was born amidst several challenges, which he overcame even as a baby. His words: “My father got me off a Black Friday deal with God. I’m a product of miscalculated ejaculation born to impact generations!”

