Herdsmen Menace: Delta kingdom rejects private market 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DISTURBED by the mayhem being unleashed on innocent citizens by the ravaging Fulani herdsmen in the State, the people of Issele-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, have rejected a move by one Mrs. Mary Eboigbe, to establish a private market in the community to be traded by Hausa people who deal on cows and pigs.

Eboigbe, who is the Proprietress of DEMA Kitchen, had claimed that she bought the land on which she wanted to convert to a private market.

Disclosing the decision of the community at a meeting held at his palace, the Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom, Agbogidi Obi Nduka, said the market could not be situated in the town, directing the woman to tell her Hausa traders already killing pigs and cows for sale to move away from the place.

The monarch noted that private markets cannot exist in Issele-Uku without traditional procedural modalities and consensus of the people of Issele-Uku.

Explaining that Issele-Uku people hold their Afor market in high esteem, he said they can never cave in to any pressure from any quarter for any illegal market to be set up. He added that the people ascribed so much traditional respect to Afor market as something kept sacred for centuries by their forefathers and had never been broken by anybody not to talk of strangers.

Citing security reasons, he said the land in question was located at the Benin-Asaba expressway, a location he said armed bandits had regularly kidnapped persons and terrorized the community.

According to the traditional ruler, the land belonged to the community and designated for development, wondering why anybody would have sold it to somebody who wants to bring in people that were dislodged from Abraka market in Asaba for breach of security.

The Obi who earlier asked Mrs Mary Eboigbe to produce the document used to purchase the land insisted that the survey plan she produced did not amount to evidence of ownership.

He ordered her to produce the land documents to enable the community to take up a case against the person who sold a community land to her. As at the time of filing this report, the effort was still being made to reach Mrs Mary Eboigbe for comment on the matter.

