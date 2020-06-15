Herdsmen Attack: Miyetti Allah agrees compensation for deceased family in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Following the killing of a farmer, elder Uzoemena Iriaka, by suspected armed herdsmen, around a farmland in Umuepu, Agwa in Oguta local government area of Imo state, Vanguard was told that the leadership of Miyetti Allah, has agreed to pay compensation to the family of the deceased.

The Lawmaker representing Oguta Constituency of the State, Frank Ugboma, where the incident happened last Sunday, revealed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

According to him, this was part of the outcome of the stakeholders’ security meeting held in his constituency, involving President Generals, PG, of the 24 autonomous communities, Security agencies and leadership of the Miyetti Allah.

When asked about the security situation within the affected area in the community, he said that the security operatives were still in the village to ensure the security of lives and properties are guaranteed.

According to the lawmaker, “The security operatives are still there and on Sunday we held a security stakeholders’ meeting comprising of all the security chiefs in my constituency, the DPO, DSS, Civil Defence and others.

“Also the President Generals of the autonomous communities were all part of the security meeting. There are 24 autonomous communities. Including the vigilante coordinators and youth presidents.

“We were all in a town hall meeting it was based on the fact that I summoned the chairman of Miyetti Allah, Imo state chapter, Alhaji Yaya, he made himself available to be part of the meeting.

The representative of the Hausa community joined him to attend the stakeholders’ meeting.

“We had very useful deliberations they assured us of their willingness to resolve the matter and to make adequate compensation to the deceased family.”

He pointed out that, “After that meeting, we moved on to hold another internal security meeting; just me, the Hausa community, Miyetti Allah and the security agencies.

“Where they further assured to pay adequate compensation and pleaded that we assist because so many of their cows have strayed away.

“If not for the way we rose to the occasion youths of the community would have engaged in killing the cow and the herdsmen. For now, the whole situation is under control.”

