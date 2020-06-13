Hamman urges Havertz to consider Chelsea over Man United

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann insists Kai Havertz should opt for a move to Chelsea over Manchester United if he moves to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, with Chelsea rumoured to be the English favourites to sign him.

Havertz has reportedly admitted he can “see himself playing” at Chelsea, though Manchester United could provide competition to land the German international.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the £75million playmaker.

Hamann believes that if Havertz does opt for the Premier League, Chelsea are a more attractive proposition than United.

He told Sky Germany: “United has lost its appeal in recent years. They have been the measure of things for many years, they are still the largest club in England, but they have major internal problems.

“If there was a player on the market in the past, Manchester United was the first point of contact for years. I believe that is no longer the case today.

“When a player like Kai Havertz changes clubs and signs somewhere for five years, the long-term perspective is more important than participating in the Champions League next season.

