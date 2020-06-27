Hakimi ‘agrees terms’ with Inter ahead of £36m move

Kindly Share This Story:

Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi appears to be closing in on a switch to Inter after reports in Italy claimed that he’s agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte’s side.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed two outstanding years out on loan with Borussia Dortmund but faces an uncertain future upon his return to the Santiago Bernabéu – as Real still have Dani Carvajal on their books.

With Real choosing to delay their squad rebuild for at least one year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Hakimi was expected to find a new club instead of sitting on the bench for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and Gianluca Di Marzio says he has done exactly that by agreeing a move to Inter.

I Nerazzurri are looking to bolster the right side of their defence, with neither the ageing Antonio Candreva, the versatile Ashley Young or the on-loan Victor Moses seen as viable long-term options.

A £36m deal is understood to have been agreed between Inter and Real, and Hakimi has already given his approval to the move.

The report also notes that Bayern Munich and Manchester City were both keen on Hakimi, while Dortmund had expressed an interest in bringing the Moroccan international back permanently, but Hakimi has settled on Inter.

Conte’s 3-5-2 system calls for all-action wing-backs, and Hakimi is exactly that. He has racked up nine goals and ten assists in all competitions this season, playing in a similar wing-back role on both the right and left side of the pitch.

Dortmund have already found their replacement for Hakimi, having agreed a deal to sign Belgian Thomas Meunier once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end this summer.

As for Real, Carvajal will retain his spot in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, with Éder Militão and the returning Álvaro Odriozola likely to give Zidane more options for the position.

