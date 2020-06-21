Gunmen on rampage, kill pharmacist in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Rampaging gunmen stormed a pharmaceutical store on 3rd avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, last Friday and shot its owner, Sunday Ike, to death.

The gunmen thereafter zoomed off in the victim’s Toyota Camry car with plate number BS 286 KWL, before the arrival of policemen from the FCT command.

The incident as gathered occurred at about 11.pm.

The policemen were said to have rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where he was confirmed dead.

Spokesman for the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation had begun.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Bala Ciroma, according to Mandah, “assures FCT residents that the perpetrators of this heinous act will be arrested and brought to justice. He also encouraged members of the public to support the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants, who are currently on the run.

“Those with useful information about the assailants can contact any of the following FCT Police Command Control Room numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883”, Manzah said.

