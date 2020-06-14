Vanguard Logo

Gunmen kill two policemen, injure two Engineers of Shiroro Hydro Electricity Dam

File Photo: Shiroro Dam

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Gunmen have again invaded Shiroro Local Government of Niger State killing two Policemen with two Engineers of the multibillion Naira Shiroro Electricity Dam fatally injured.

Four days ago, bandits also invaded Gurmana village in the same local government leaving one person killed and two people kidnapped.

Our crime correspondent reliably learnt that the incidence occured on Friday afternoon in Kusasu in Erena District of the Local Government area of the state.

The two deceased policemen, one Inspector and a Corporal were said to have been detailed to provide security to staff of Shiroro hydro electricity dam.

The Engineers were said to be on routine maintenance work on electricity high tension along Kauore village which shares border with Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state while the gunmen descended on the policemen with the intention of kidnapping the engineers.

The policemen, however, engaged the gunmen in a fierce battle but the gunmen who outnumbered the policemen succeeded in killing two of them.

Police however succeeded in killing one of the gunmen too.

The engineers though lucky to escape being killed or kidnapped, ended up with fatal injuries sustained from the gunmen.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation of the Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the story saying, two policemen were missing after an encounter with some arm bandits at Kusasu Village in Shiroro local government area.

“We learnt that some bandits had an encounter with our men during which two of our men were declared missing and  the two missing were among the policemen detailed to provide security to some Engineers from Shiroro hydro Electricity dam on routine maintenance work of power facilities.

According to him, “a search party has been dispatched to the village with a view to rescue the two missing officers and vowed  that the gunmen will be tracked down by the Police.

