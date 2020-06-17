Breaking News
Gunmen kill doctor, ‘roasted his body’ in Zamfara

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

The Zamfara State Police Command has commenced investigation into the gruesome murder of a Consultant Medical Doctor, Dr Enoch Okpara in Gusau.

Journalists were told that gunmen stormed the deceased doctor’s residence, shot him and subsequently, roasted his body at his residence in the Mareri area of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

“His roasted body was discovered in the courtyard of his residence while bloodstains were seen on the walls of his room,” it was said.

Dr Okpara, who was a Consultant Obstetrics/Gynaecologist at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau was found dead on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Man, 25, rapes, kills brother’s wife in Zamfara

While confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police through the  Command  Public Relations Officer SP Shehu Mohammed said they received the sad report of the gruesome murder of Dr Enoch Okpara.

“The unusual disappearance of Dr Okpara was first noticed when he did not show up during church service in the state,” he said

The church was said to have contacted some of the doctors who tried his GSM number which rang without response and thereby raising the alarm that something was wrong.

“The Police Commissioner has since ordered for the immediate commencement of investigation with a view to arrest the culprits and bring them to book,” the PPRO has said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

