Gully Erosion Menace in South East: Senate committee to the rescue?

…As Ndigbo speak on bill, call for public hearing, want details of bill’s content.

…‘Zik’s wife laments erosion menace in her Onuiyi Nsukka residence

By Anayo Okoli, Chinenye Ozor & Chinonso Alozie – Enugu

It is not in any contention that many communities in the South East region is prone to gully erosion. In fact, some of them have already been sacked by the menace.

Each of the five states that make up the zone is affected and has many ugly and woeful experiences on the devastating effect of erosion gully to tell.

It a very worrisome situation such that as at this day, several thousands of active erosion sites exist, scattered across the zone with their resultant destructive effects on houses, properties, and farmlands.

Regrettably, many indigenes of some communities in some of the states have lost their lives to the menace. Therefore, it is a cheerful news that a Commission to tackle this problem is being planned.

From Abia to Imo, none of the five states is free of the ravaging erosion and the magnitude is such that has gone beyond the capacity of both communal and state government efforts but requires the almighty federal capacity.

In Abia State, for instance, several communities in Abia North senatorial district are under gully erosion threat. Worst hit are communities in Isiukwuato, Bende, Umunneochi, and Ohafia councils.

Communities in Umuahia North and South councils are also being threatened. Besides, homes and farmlands, roads, both state and Federal Government roads are in serious danger. In fact, some of them have been cut off and this is happening across the zone.

Anambra State is believed to be the most erosion-prone state with virtually all the 178 communities in the state having one form of gully erosion or the other, with its attendant damages. In fact, many villagers have had to abandon their homes due to devastating effect of erosion. They turned refugees in their communities.

The most frightening erosion sites, some of which are now of international reference include, the notorious one in Agulu, Nanka, Oko, Obosi, Ekwulobia, Umuchu, Achina, Enugwu Ukwu, Oraifite, Ozubulu, Awka, Okija, Agulu Ezechukwu, Onitsha, Nnewi Ichi, Nnobi, Enugwu Ugwu, among many others.

Although the Anambra State government had inaugurated an Erosion Design Review Committee to tackle the problem, not much has been achieved as it blames most of the gully erosion sites on wrong channeling of water.

Recently in Onitsha, over 1500 families were displaced and 22 houses lost to erosion menace threatening Obeleagu and Nkisi Aroli streets and environs. Affected were school and church buildings.

In Enugu State, the 50 years old erosion menace at Onuiyi Nsukka, which cut of the road to the house of first President of Nigeria is still a major threat to the residents of the area, including Ogbudu, Obukpa, Alor Uno communities, among others, whose people have lost properties and economic trees.

Lamenting what they have been going through as a result of erosion menace, Zik’s wife, Prof. Uche Azikiwe said: “I was told that the road which linked Onuiyi community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State, housing residence and family of late Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first President of the country and founder of the first indigenous University of Nigeria, UNN, was a federal road linking Benue State to Onitsha in Anambra State. Few years ago, the road was tarred but nobody can explain what actually happened and why it was neglected over the years.

“The burden is on the federal government; last year Nigeria Environmental Waste Management Agency Project, NEWMAP, paid me a courtesy, that they have been assigned to commence work on the road. I said, at last relief has come to the pitiable state of the erosion tunnel culvert which has widened beyond imagination all these years of neglect.

“The state government has nothing to do than to appeal to the federal government. The erosion was narrow few years ago but has widened to an uncontrollable proportion, over the years. There has not been any federal government presence on the erosion tunnel that has finally cut off Onuiyi Haven residence of Zik and other communities.

“The only physical government presence was the one done by the Enugu State government. It is the job of those at the National Assembly to make case for the erosion tunnel in Onuiyi community. The erosion has threatened the foundations of Onuiyi Haven sanctuary of the late Owelle of Onitsha.

“The tunnel is a little far to the residence but there is fear of the unknown. The greatest problem is the circuitous journey of people attending church services, shopping, among others and visitors to Zik’s sanctuary.

“The federal and state governments can reach an accord to tackle the erosion menace in the area. Some visitors to the residence of late Zik without any knowledge of the erosion tunnel would turn back only to call on phone and I have to direct them on how make it. The erosion tunnel affects me and every other person in the community.

“The rainy season is on ground for this year and the project which NEWMAP commenced work had a halt, people can’t cross the culvert on pedestal talk less vehicles. I and Onuiyi community will appreciate

the project is completed to save lives and property in the community among others”, Prof. Azikiwe said.

However, hope and succour seemed far in coming as nobody talks of ecological funds. So, any bill that will provide solution to this menace will be welcome by the people of the South East. However, they stressed the need to see the bill, see its contents and make inputs.

Therefore, some stakeholders in the zone have urged the Senate Committee on Environment to make public, the content of the bill to enable the members of the public make proper input before the final passage of the bill.

One of them, an environmental activist and former commissioner for environment in Imo State, Professor Okey Okoro commended the idea but said that it needs the input of the people.

According to Okoro, “If we have to comment on this bill, do we know what they have already; we should know what they have so that we can now add something or what to refuse.

“It could be counterproductive if they are going one direction and we start going another direction. If we know where they are going, we can follow them or insist that what they are doing is not right.

“They are working for us and for that reason, they should avail us the document so that we can do a critic of the bill, and know if they have done well. With this, it will save us from making a mistake of going to write a new bill on our own and later they throw it away”,

Also speaking, the President of Igbo National Council, INC, Chilos Godsent, said: “We want to see the bill, so that we know if they are going to embark on public hearing on this kind of bill to call on civil society groups that are interested in this kind of a bill.

“What the civil society groups are interested in are issues of compensation, issues of prompt intervention during emergency and we want to know who controls the commission; is it the state and federal government responsibility?

“These are fundamental areas because we have not seen the bill and they need to be open up about it or even upload it on their website so that Nigerian people in that area of environment can also download it and study it as well as make their input”.

Speaking further, he noted that “almost every local government in Imo is affected; talk of Onuimo, Okigwe, Orlu. When you look at the Isiala Mbano local government area, many of the communities there are almost are wiped out. In fact, one of the communities has already been cut off by gully erosion and they are using another route to go in and out of their community.

“Now, when you go to Ideato North, the Akokwa area and Orlu, Orsu; these are very obvious. There are other local government areas that are prone to violent erosion. They have the capacity to wipe out a whole community”.

Other erosion threatened areas include Atta-Ugirike-Obohia, Obowo/Ihitte Ubom, Ikeduru and Ahiazu and Ihioma in Orlu areas among others.

Worried by the erosion menace in his area, the lawmaker representing Ihitte Uboma state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Njoku, recently pleaded that the state and federal governments should come and rescue his constituents particularly the Lowa/Ishinweke gully erosion site, which he lamented is currently threatening the existence of his people.

