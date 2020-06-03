Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns Edo, Ondo voters against wearing campaign facemasks

…To accredit Journalists online

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has assured Nigerians of its fidelity to extant laws and regulations regarding the conduct of elections, saying kowtowing to the Covid-19 pandemic would throw the nation into a wave of a constitutional crisis.

The Commission also warned the electorate in Edo and Ondo states against resorting to the use of politically branded campaign facemasks at the Polling Units, vowing to disenfranchise such people.

Both elections are slated for September 19 and October 10 respectively.

It added that due to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country, journalists wishing to cover both elections would be accredited by the Commission via a dedicated portal.

The Commission disclosed these on Wednesday during its first virtual meeting with the Media.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in his remarks said the Commission would not be able to provide facemasks for the electorate and re-echoed the advisory of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 that Nigerians should use non-medical masks or improvise other face coverings.

Yakubu added that journalists on election duty would go through the process of accreditation online.

He said; “The Commission has always accredited media organizations to cover elections and to ensure your unimpeded access to voting locations and collation centres. The forthcoming Edo and Ondo Governorship elections as well as many bye-elections across the country will not be different. However, in tandem with the new health reality, accreditation of media organisations for these elections will be done online through a dedicated portal”.

He said he would continue to liaise with security operatives to respect the exemptions granted to journalists on election duty and allow them access to cover the process.

National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye restated the determination of the Commission to go ahead with the elections.

He said; “Our nation Nigeria is faced with and in the valley of this dilemma. Giving up is not an option and buckling on account of challenges is also not an option. Daring and courageously facing the future is the way to go and the Commission is ready and will be in the vanguard of this new direction.

“The Commission is therefore determined to be part and indeed lead the process of innovation and creativity in the electoral process rather than throw in the towel and postpone all elections to an indeterminate period. Throwing in the towel in our constitutional circumstances may do violence to the Constitution and wittingly or unwittingly throw the country into an avoidable constitutional crisis.

“The Commission is therefore determined to proceed with the two end of tenure Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States and the ten Senatorial and State Assembly elections with cautious optimistic bearing in mind that the health and safety of the people will be crucial determinants of the success or otherwise of the elections.

“We are mindful of the fact that we are at war with an ‘unseen enemy’. We are aware of the fact that some of our compatriots have lost their lives on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are aware that so many people are in isolation and quarantine centres. We are aware that some of our people are isolated and quarantined at home. This existential threat has therefore caused major disruption in public life which has led to a rethink of the way we administer elections and the processes connected therewith”, Okoye added.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Electoral Operations, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu in his presentation noted that while the wearing of face masks is compulsory for every voter, those who wear branded campaign masks would be turned back.

“We know that there is a risk that politicians will distribute face masks. Wearing such masks at polling units will be disallowed as such voter would be turned away like people who are not wearing masks”, he said.

He said with 6.4 million registered voters expected to participate in both elections and a string of Constituency bye-elections, it would be unrealistic to ask INEC to approve N640 million to procure the masks at N100 each.

Ibeanu said to ensure social distancing and effective crowd control, INEC will operate a two-queue system at the Polling Units in which case voters would be screened at the outer queue and then moved in manageable numbers to the inner queue for accreditation and voting.

He added that in order to reduce the exposure of people to Covid-19, the commission is looking at the possibility of collapsing some collation and Registration Area Centres on a case by case basis.

“There may be a reduction of voting points but it will be based on what our existing data on voter turnout tell us, and that we won’t have overcrowding when we do that. That will help in reducing exposure to Covid-19”, he explained.

While he recalled that the commission had announced the temporary suspension of its Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise, Ibeanu said there will not be a collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs ahead of the elections.

On how it would mobilize ad hoc staff seeing as members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC Scheme as well students of tertiary institutions are currently not in service or session, Prof. Ibeanu said the commission has been proactive in asking its state offices to look at their databases in case the NYSC management and other federal institutions in the states are unable to effectively help INEC in mobilizing its pool of ad-hoc staff.

On the mode of campaigns by political parties, Ibeanu stated that INEC cannot dictate to the parties the modalities for conducting their campaigns in a Covid-19 era.

“We can only ask them to be compliant with the law and those things we are empowered to regulate”.

President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Chris Isiguzo in his remarks urged INEC to ensure that the forthcoming elections are not just free and fair but must be seen to be so.

Isiguzo pledged the support of the media to the activities of the Commission and the sustenance of democracy in the country.

