Guardiola vows to rest Man City’s stars at Chelsea

Kindly Share This Story:

Pep Guardiola has said he will rest some of his key Manchester City players against Chelsea tomorrow night, even though losing at Stamford Bridge could hand Liverpool the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be crowned champions if City fails to win at Stamford Bridge.

But City’s gruelling schedule sees them play an FA Cup quarter-final at Newcastle on Sunday night and that is the game Guardiola is prioritizing, to the extent that he could even play Ilkay Gundogan – best known as a deep-lying midfielder – as a centre-forward.

‘We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle,’ he added. ‘Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious but Newcastle is our game. A final. We have one eye.

ALSO READ: Samuel Kalu yet to resume Bordeaux training due to flight restriction

‘It depends on physical condition, the minutes they have played. We take a look a little bit at what is going to happen, not just Chelsea.’

Guardiola will definitely be missing Sergio Aguero after he came off with a knee injury against Burnley on Monday night.

The Argentine striker has already had surgery in Barcelona on a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee and is set for up to seven weeks on the sidelines.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: