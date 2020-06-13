Guardiola open to guard of honour for ‘champions’ Liverpool

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘ready’ to honour Liverpool by giving his seal of approval for his side to form a guard of honour for the Reds when the two clubs meet on 2 July – if Jurgen Klopp’s men seal the title before then.

The Reds found themselves 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table prior to the suspension of play due to the coronavirus – although they had played 29 matches, whereas City have played one game fewer.

Klopp’s men are agonisingly close to securing the club’s first Premier League trophy ever, and six points is all that is required from them once the campaign does get back underway.

First up for Liverpool when play resumes is a trip to take on local rivals Everton on 21 June, before hosting Crystal Palace three days later. The Reds will then travel to take on Man City, but by this point, they could have already wrapped up the league as six points is all that is required.

In fact, should the table-toppers claim all three points in the Merseyside derby and City slump to defeat against Arsenal, Klopp’s men will be crowned champions at Goodison Park?

The Mirror now report that Sky Blues boss Guardiola is prepared to honour his side’s title rivals, with City now ‘ready’ to form a guard of honour when the two clubs meet should Liverpool do what is required of them.

