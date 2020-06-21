Group warns against blackmail of OMS over surveillance contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Stresses need for establishment of Floating Stations in coastal communities

By Jeremiah Urowayino

An oil and gas surveillance group in Warri South – West Local Government Area, Delta State, Ugborodo Patriotic Observers, UPO, has warned those behind the blackmail of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, OMS, over the company’s handling of Escravos Warri and Trans Forcados Pipelines, to stop forthwith, saying it is counterproductive for the existing peace being enjoyed in the industry.

The Ugborodo Patriotic Observers in a statement released weekend after an emergency meeting held at Ode – Ugborodo, Warri South – West Local Government Area, scored Ocean Marine Solutions Limited high in the protection of crude oil pipelines and other critical facilities.

The statement signed by Chairman and Public Relations Officer of UPO, Erefoluwa Keka and Roland Osangbajumi, respectively , noted that OMS, which is an indigenous company in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Army and other security agencies, have effectively reduced pipeline vandalism as we as crude oil theft in the Warri – Escravos coastline.

While insisting that the indigenous company has vast knowledge about the terrain ” as exhibited in recent years”, Ugborodo Patriotic Observers, called on the management of NNPC/ NPDC to ensure timely payment of OMS for the surveillance job, so as to enable the company meet up its obligations, particularly as it affects payment of salaries of locals engaged for the surveillance jobs.

The oil and gas surveillance body, also stressed the need for NNPC to collaborate with indigenous companies with capacity and established structure in Warri and Ugborodo axis towards the setting up of Floating Stations in Warri coastal communities as well as Escravos River.

According to the group, establishment of Floating Stations in the riverine areas, would provide job opportunities for indigenous youths, make petroleum products such as kerosene, diesel and PMS readily available for riverine dwellers and ultimately end crude oil theft, apart from further enhancing the capacity of indigenous companies in the area.

