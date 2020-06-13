Group condemns social media video mocking Buratai, calls for investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

A coalition, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has condemned a video shared on social media mocking the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai.

The video shared on social media showed the COAS briefing State House correspondents during his recent visit to Aso Rock to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the efforts of the Nigerian Army so far to put an end to the activities of terrorists and bandits in the North East and North West parts of the country respectfully.

The video was, however, edited and reactions of comical acts added, suggesting a mockery of Buratai’s comments during the briefing.

CSGGG convener, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, in a statement released on Saturday, June 13, described the video as an unpatriotic act.

Part of the statement read: “We condemn the video in totality. It is an unpatriotic act by elements who do not appreciate the sacrifices men and women of the Nigerian Army are making for us as a nation on a daily basis.

“It is condemnable, reprehensible and mockery of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who are still on the battlefield ensuring that Nigeria defeats its enemies.

“We call on the authorities to investigate the source of the video and bring those responsible for it to book.”

Comrade Dominic, however, praised the efforts of the Nigerian Army led by COAS Buratai.

He enjoined them to ignore distractions by aggrieved elements in the society, and instead focus on finishing off the terrorists and bandits in the country.

“We assure them that majority of Nigerians are supporting them. They should not be distracted by enemies of the nation hiding under comedy to cast aspersions on their efforts.

“Nigerians appreciate the Nigerian Army led by the indefatigable COAS, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, whose leadership skills have helped greatly in degrading the terrorists and bandits.

“We are all witnesses to how the army chief left Abuja for the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre in Maiduguri, where he led soldiers to the battlefield and inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists recently.

“Such efforts by the COAS should be applauded and not ridiculed by social misfits acting as agents of destabilization in our society,” the group said.

