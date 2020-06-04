Kindly Share This Story:

Group known as Transparency and Accountability Advancement Group, Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency disband the activities of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is sequel to a fresh allegation linking IMC of spending a whopping sum of N641, 417, 925, on what it allegedly described as Media and Communications Support for forensic audit exercise.

The group said “it will be the first time officials of a government agency or any company for that matter will withdraw N641 million as ‘media support’ supposedly to publicise an audit! The forensic audit has now become the excuse for forensic looting.”

Saying that audits are carried out by independent auditors appointed to undertake them without additional costs, the group emphasised: “An audit is not a media exercise.”

The group also alleged that the NDDC IMC paid N39.4 million for “consultancy on rebuttal of media attacks, adding: “These expenditures are crazy and provide a glimpse into the very terrible sleaze going on at the NDDC.”

It lamented that at a time Niger Delta people are looking for potable water, interventions in roads, schools and employment, over N641 million is spent to launder public image.

“Nothing can be more callous from a bunch who have consistently claimed that they have supposedly come to clean the augean stable,”

Recall that the committee had been accused of 40bn Fraud which it denied. In its defense, Pondei had revealed that the Commission’s 2019 Budget was inflated with over 500 non- existing projects.

Ojougboh on his part, was quoted to have accused members of the National Assembly of being responsible for the delay in the passage of the NDDC budget; ”vandalised” and ”raped” the commission’s 2019 budget and working against the ongoing forensic audit instituted by the Presidency amongst others.

However, in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Transparency and Accountability Advancement Group, Comrade Godknows Sotonye, the group said it has uncovered yet another fraud by the committee and asked Buhari and NASS to act immediately and make the criminal elements face the full wrath of the law.

Part of the statement reads: “To continue to have the illegal IMC at the NDDC is to have rogues looking over our property.

“The Niger Delta people and the NDDC cannot afford to have illegal IMC superintending over our affairs any longer.

“The National Assembly has a sacred duty to defend the Constitution of Nigeria, including its laws. We urge the Senate and the House of Representatives to be firm on the probe of the IMC as more revelations of crass opportunistic stealing will come to light, and ensure that all criminal elements are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“More importantly, the National Assembly should not abdicate its duty to defend the laws of the nation.

“We urge the president to put a stop to these acts of criminality by IMC. There is little doubt that they have been encouraged in this perfidious looting of our common patrimony in such ruthless fashion by the manner of their imposition on the NDDC and the Niger Delta people in disregard of the NDDC Act, which clearly provides for a Governing Board and not an interim management committee.

“ The president should disband the IMC before it becomes a totem to corruption under his watch and put in place the Board in line with the provisions of the NDDC Act of 2000.

“The President must also put an end to the criminal operations of the illegal IMC and the culture of corruption in the NDDC by appointing an international reputable firm of auditors to carry out an independent forensic audit, not this clearly compromised so-called forensic audit.”

