Graft in maritime sector: Global business network berths in Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem

A global business network, termed Maritime Anti-Corruption Network MACN, comprising of over 130 companies, have come together to tackle corruption in the maritime industry in its Collective Action initiative in Nigeria. The initiative, also has the support of the Siemens Integrity Initiative.

The project will be implemented by MACN and the Convention on Business Integrity (Cbi) and run from 2020 to January 2023.

Throwing light on the initiative, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Convention on Business Integrity, Soji Apampa said, Siemens AG, CBi and MACN will contribute to a stronger government and port authority compliance environment and encourage public-private oversight of compliance in ports and terminals. We believe this will lead to more effective seaports and terminals services, and improved corruption prevention practices that, ultimately,will benefit any business using seaports or terminals in Nigeria.

Cecilia Müller Torbrand, Executive D irector of MACN explained that the Siemens Integrity Initiative is a very competitive funding call that, over the years, has supported some of the leading anti-corruption initiatives globally. For MACN, CBi, and our local stakeholders, the support from Siemens is fantastic recognition of our Collective Action work, and the impact we had in the Nigerian port and maritime sector. We are grateful for the support and excited to add Siemens to the list of donors supporting MACN.

“This initiative boosts Siemens efforts to support the establishment of higher integrity standards and fairer market conditions in Nigeria. We are looking forward to making this project a joint success,” said Ms. Onyeche Tifase, CEO of Siemens Energy Nigeria.

MACN and CBi will enable port users to demand, track, and ensure greater compliance in Nigerian ports, help strengthen government capability to establish compliance systems and collaboration between business, government and civil society. This will create the platform for the cultural changes that are necessary to improve trade flows in and out of Nigeria and support the social economic growth the Nigerian government is targeting.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI, said, “The LCCI welcomes this intervention by the CBi and MACN. Ports processes and procedures are in dire need of reforms. It is our hope that this initiative will advance the cause of the needed change.”

