Govt, CSOs, media, partner on delivery of social protection services in Kaduna

Social protection line Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Kaduna State, have partnered with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and media, to strengthen the delivery of social protection services in the state.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders’ virtual town hall meeting with the theme, “COVID-19: Social Protection and Palliative Interventions in Kaduna State”.

The town hall meeting was organised by Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC) with support from Save the Children International.

The communique was jointly signed by Ms Jessica Bartholomew, Chairperson, KADSPAC; Mrs Saude Atoyebi, Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, Kaduna State; and Ms Tamar Nandul, Secretary, Relief Distribution and Monitoring Committee.

Others were Mrs Nina Dawong, Coordinator, State Operations Coordinating Unit; Mr Shindong Bala, Federal Radio Corporation, Kaduna; and Mrs Risikat Mohammed, Executive Director, Women with Disability Self Reliance Foundation.

According to the communique, the partnership is to strengthen collaboration and synergy between CSOs, media and relevant government agencies driving social protection programmes in the state.

“The partnership will be strengthened in the areas of policy implementation, expansion of social register, timely information sharing, tracking interventions and ensuring transparency and accountability.

“CSOs and media will cross-check any information on social protection interventions with relevant government offices before dissemination to check misinformation.”

It added that the Relief Distribution and Monitoring Committee would make public its activities and financial report for transparency and accountability in line with the principles of Open Government Partnership.

It further said that the committee would involve CSOs, media and other relevant stakeholders in the planning and distribution of palliatives.

“The CSOs and the media will provide technical support, create awareness, ensure proper targeting of vulnerable groups and strengthen accountability.

“This is very crucial for the success of social protection interventions in Kaduna State,” the communique said.

