Govs Abiodun, Ganduje, Ex-gov Amosun, APC mourn Ajimobi

By James Ogunnaike & Bashir Bello

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the immediate past governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun have reacted to the death of former Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi saying that his death has inflicted a great pain on the people and the country at large.

Prince Abiodun in a personal condolence message said with the passage of Senator Abiola, the Ajimobi family has been deprived of a scion and his demise will leave a great vacuum in the political landscape of the country.

His words, “I am yet to come to terms with the passage of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, because this is one death that has inflicted not just a deep pain, but one that will linger for long. It is a loss of immeasurable proportions yet to be fully grasped”.

“I have lost a great pillar of support who stood by me at my most trying times. The Ajimobi family has been deprived of a scion and someone who deepened the family’s proud legacy of service; Oyo State has lost a true pacesetter, and the rank of progressive politicians has been depleted”.

“Indeed, a colossus has taken a bow, an orchestra has been abruptly terminated and the curtains drawn on an era”.

“Many had hoped this political titan would be back on his feet, making light of his brief illness with his admirable deployment of his signature wit, humour and prodigious intellect. But God had a different plan and as people of faith, we take solace in the knowledge that from Him we come and unto Him we shall return”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, the Government and people of Oyo State, political associates and our great party, All Progressives Congress. May Allah forgive and admit Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi into Aljannah Firdaus.

Egbon, good night”.

Also the immediate past governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun described the Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a highly skilled and educated professional, who had a successful career in the private sector, culminating in his appointment as the Chief Executive of National Oil Corporation of Nigeria.

He noted that Senator Ajimobi distinguished himself in the service of Oyo State where he made history as the first to be elected Governor twice just as in the Senate where he served as a principal officer in the fifth Senate.

Senator Amosun described Senator Ajimobi as a “good friend and brother, who would be remembered for his hard work, sense of humour and diligence in the service of humanity”

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the death of the former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi as not only shocking but devastating to him and the nation.

This was also as he described the late Ajimobi as a detribalised leader and a pillar of national development.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said, “His death came calling when we needed him the most. He was undoubtedly a detribalised leader and a pillar of national development. This death would continue knocking hard on us for a very long time.

“He prayed for Almighty Allah’s Blessing and Forgiveness to the reposed soul of the late Ajimobi, urging his family to strive hard and follow his footsteps of unrelenting commitment for nation building and patriotic leadership.

Vanguard

