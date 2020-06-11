Governors to create sex offenders register ‘to name and shame’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, has agreed that there should be a sex offenders register in each state to name and shame perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence, GBV, and to declare a state of emergency on the twin issues.

The agreements were contained in a communique issued in Abuja, Thursday, by Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, after the forum’s 10th COVID-19 teleconference held on Wednesday.

Recall the rise in cases of rape and GBV, which Vanguard reported, had been greeted with outrage and protests, with many accusing governments at all levels of not doing enough to protect the girl-child.

ALSO READ:

NGF called on state governors “that have not already domesticated relevant gender-based protection laws to domesticate the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, the Child Rights Act and the updated Penal Code to increase protection for women and children and ensure speedy investigation and prosecution of perpetrators, in addition to creating a sex offenders’ register in each state to name and shame.”

Besides the creation of sex offenders register, the communique read: “Governors have agreed to declare a State of Emergency on Sexual and Gender-based Violence.

“Governors strongly condemned all forms of violence against women and children and committed to ensuring that offenders face the maximum weight of the law;

“Invite the Commissioners of Police to provide a detailed report on the actions taken to strengthen their response to sexual and gender-based violence through the Family Support Units and Force Gender Units at the state and local government levels;

“Governors will commit additional funding for the prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence through appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies;

“Endorse the communique of the meeting of the First Ladies in Nigeria which held on June 7, 2020 to evaluate and mobilise action to check the alarming rate of sexual violence against women and girls and, indeed, all forms of violence against women.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: