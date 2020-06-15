Governor Obaseki, wife react to death of Ibidunni Ighodalo

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin and wife, Mrs Betsy Obaseki have sent their condolence to Head Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo who lost his wife and ex-beauty queen, Mrs Ibidunni Ighodalo on Sunday 14th June 2020.

A statement signed by the Governor read:

Betsy and I received the news of the passing of your dear wife, our dear sister, Ibidunni Ighodalo with great shock. We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss.

As close friends, our grief is hard to describe in words.

Ibidunni was one of the finest among us; she was full of life and gave herself to causes that edified life and living. In her personal capacity and through the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, she impacted society, helping to bring joy and happiness to peoples’ lives.

She was a solid pillar behind you in shepherding Trinity House, where you brought alluring finesse to the study and practice of God’s word.

We send our deepest condolences to the Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families and Trinity House, in the wake of this devastating news.

May God rest her beautiful soul and grant you and the entire family, friends and relatives the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Vanguard

