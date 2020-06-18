Breaking News
Governor Abdulrazaq extends suspension of council chairmen, others in Kwara by six months

Governor AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees across the 16 local government areas of the state by six months.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief press secretary Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Thursday.

The extension comes on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement reads, “The Governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months. This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in the public interest,”

