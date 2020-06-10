Breaking News
Gov. Sule appoints new SSG

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the appointment of Mr Muhammed Ubandoma-Aliyu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement signed by Yakubu Lamai, Director-General, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the governor and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the appointment of Ubandoma-Aliyu takes effect immediately.

The statement added that the new SSG, before this appointment, was a principal partner at M.U Aliyu Chambers Lafia.

He is also a former Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area (LGA), from 1999 to 2002.

Recall that the former SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, was sacked by the governor.

