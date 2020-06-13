Kindly Share This Story:



By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has congratulated Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on the occasion of her 63rd birthday, 13th June, 2020.

Lalong in a congratulatory message described Justice Dongban-Mensem as “a highly blessed woman who has devoted all her life to the service of humanity and promotion of justice, peace and progress.”

The Governor according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham stressed, “This is a special moment in your life where you need to reflect on the mercies of God and thank him for not only sustaining you and your family, but also lifting you to the position of the President, Court of Appeal. As you add more years, we pray that God will give you wisdom, patience and boldness to serve the Nation with diligence, sincerity and fairness.”

He added that over the years, Justice Dongban-Mensem has left “the legacy of excellence and humility in all the places she has worked as well as a positive impression on the people she has had dealings with,” and assured her that Nigerians and in particular the people of Plateau State will continue to pray for her as she carries on this new responsibility which demands absolute commitment and faith.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: