Gov Diri congratulates Gov Obaseki on his emergence as Edo PDP candidate

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has congratulated the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki on his emergence as the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate.

Governor Obaseki emerged winner of the PDP primary in Edo state after he was affirmed as the consensus candidate by the PDP delegates.

In a statement signed by Daniel Alabrah, the Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Governor Diri who hailed the sportsmanship of the other contestants who dropped their ambitions for Obaseki’s, however, urged Governor Obaseki to fly the party’s flag with courage.

According to him, “Late yesterday, June 25, 2020, my brother and colleague, Governor Godwin Obaseki, was declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Edo State.

This followed his affirmation by the delegates as the consensus candidate in the primary election.

Governor Obaseki’s victory is heartwarming. I, therefore, congratulate him for the opportunity of becoming our great party’s standard-bearer in the September governorship election just as I congratulate his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for being a dependable supporter of his principal.

Clearly, Governor Obaseki’s emergence as the PDP candidate is the culmination of doggedness, unyielding determination, political sagacity and the will of God.

Even as I am optimistic of the bigger victory ahead, I implore our party at the national level and in Edo State in particular to continue to work hand in gloves in order to deliver on Governor Obaseki’s solid mandate.

This is the time to close ranks and be single-minded to ensure Edo returns to the PDP family in the South-South region, where it rightly belongs.

So, I urge Governor Obaseki to fly the party’s flag with courage and great confidence knowing that the Edo electorate are with him because of his sterling performance in the last four years.

Let me also commend the great sportsmanship of other contestants, who subordinated their aspirations to the larger interests and the unity of our party, and in the process ensured that the primary election was peaceful and rancour-free.

These are great party men indeed and they deserve commendation for their invaluable sacrifice.”

VANGUARD

