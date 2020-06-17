Breaking News
Gordons gifts brand new cars to aides in Ughell

Samson Gordons Okomitie

Senior Special Assitant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie yesterday gave out two brand new cars to two of his aides.

Gordons while handing over the keys of Toyota Camry Le Pencil Light cars to two of his aides at his country home, Ekakpamre in Ughelli South, congratulated them for their hard work and loyalty.

The beneficiaries are Mr. Moses Okomitie and Engr. Julius Agbigbe.

Over the years, Gordons has been known for his generosity towards people regardless of their tribes.

