Gordons commends Okowa over completion of Ovwor-Olomu/ Effurun-Otor link bridge

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie has commended the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over the Ovwor-Olomu and Effurun-Otor bridge completion.

Gordons speaking with newsmen Yesterday in Ughelli , described the governor as a promise keeper, stated that the people of Ughelli South will always be grateful to the Governor for coming to their rescue in spite of the economic recession plaguing the country.

He noted that the Ovwor-Olomu and Effurun-Otor bridge in the past 39 years has been abandoned until the coming of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa which made the Completion possible

“As a son of Ughelli South, I must appreciate the Governor of Delta State for the completion of the Ovwor-Olomu and Effurun-Otor bridge.

”39 years ago, the contract for the Ovwor-Olomu and Effurun-Otor bridge was first awarded but Abandoned but today it has been completed by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“This project is another Star Project by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration,” .

