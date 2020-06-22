Giving Youths A Chance In Nigeria’s Politics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Team Oseni 2021

As Nigeria youths take their destinies in their hands in Nigeria’s political landscape, the agitation in the minds of many observers is, whether the old politicians, who have dominated in the country’s politics from the colonial to the post-independence era, would allow the youths to have their way.

Not daunted with this scenario, the youths have kept pushing for their luck, even as the old ones have continued to remain unshakable by the plights of the youths who have been constantly struggling for their inclusion in the decision-making mechanism of the country, through the different political parties in the country. Also, the youths have so far come up with various other methods to ensure that they have their way. They have particularly done so by spearheading different pressure groups to fight for their rights.

They are also fighting for their rights in the press and socio-media forums. Even, more importantly, they have come up with a political party, with which they even aspired to have the highest office in the land, the presidency. The trend with which the youths are agitating for their right is the same across the country.

In Delta State for example, in the current build-up for the local government elections in the state, one of such youths has signified his desire to contest for the chairmanship seat in Ethiope West Local government council. He is Festus Emoefe Oseni, who also goes by the sobriquet, Eni, which means Elephant in Urhobo dialect.

He was born on 12th October 1988 into the family of late Reverend Johnson Oseni Atikpanoro, a native of Uduighe, Jesse, the administrative headquarters of Idjerhe kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. He attended the Catholic Mission School (CMS) now Idjerhe Primary School, Jesse, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) in 1999. He then proceeded to Idjerhe Grammar School, Jesse, for his Post Primary education from 1999 to 2005.

In 2008, Festus Emoefe Oseni got admission into the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, where he bagged Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication. He had also served his fatherland through the compulsory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) between 2014 and 2015. He is currently undertaking his Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) program with the Delta State University, Abraka.

Shortly after his NYSC, Festus Oseni had an apple opportunity to travel to the United States of America in search of greener pastures. As fortunes started smiling at him over there in the US, he thought of contributing his quota to the economic development of his country, Nigeria. And today, he is a multi-dimension businessman. For instance, he is the CEO/MD Amikan Entertainment, Lagos.

According to him, Amikan Entertainment is part of his efforts to discover and freely nurture the young talented youths especially in his country home of Idjerhe kingdom. And since its establishment, a great number of youths have benefitted. He is also the CEO/MD Novono Table Water and Amikan Farms, Jesse.

He is one of the promoters of the Agricultural sector in Nigeria. He is also into palm production just as he plans to explore other areas of the country’s agriculture in the future.

Among his folks, he is seen as a rare breed and a gift not only to his family but also to Idjerhe kingdom in particular and Ethiope West in general. He is an epitome of magnanimity, compassion, loyalty, humility, benevolence and kind-heartedness and he is one of few Nigerians who believe that successful life is not measured by the volume of material things but rather the number of lives affected positively.

Festus Emoefe Oseni has remained unwavering, steadfast and focused in his determination to put a smile on the faces those around him through his philanthropic gestures which have benefitted thousands of persons, and he is also known for his community development services to his people. He recently single-handedly donated school notebooks, chairs, desks and other educational materials to primary and secondary schools, across Idjerhe kingdom.

As if that was not enough, Oseni has undertaken the fencing of transformers which are not only prone to vandals but also capable of putting lives to danger in Idjerhe kingdom.

Festus Oseni is a promise keeper who believes in action speaking louder than voice. No wonder then he was a recipient of several awards of excellence over the years, having been tested and trusted.

Even as a student back then in school, he meritoriously served the National Association of Urhobo Students (NAUS), Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, in the capacity of a treasurer and he was active campus politics and was one of the key players who were instrumental to the emergence of the first Urhobo student as a president of the Students Union Government (SUG); a thing that was almost insurmountable prior to his admission into the Polytechnic.

As a politician, he is a card-carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he worked tooth and nail for the emergence of some political leaders from his constituency and beyond.

As a result, many believe that considering the track records of this Idjerhe born young enterprising gentleman, who from all indications is driven by the passion to serve his people selflessly and creditably, it will be good for the people of Ethiope West to give him the opportunity to serve in the capacity of a council chairman in the next political dispensation in the area.

It is my candid advice that other council areas across the country should toe the same line by recognising, empowering and giving political offices to the younger generation of politicians with a view to achieving a great tomorrow in Nigeria.

Team Oseni 2021, wrote in from Oghara, Delta State.

