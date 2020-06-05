Girl, 17 arrested with her 25 years old boyfriend for faking her own kidnapping

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A 17-year-old girl, Seun Adekunle, and her 25year-old boyfriend, Basit Olasunkanmi have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for faking the kidnap of the girl.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi which he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, “the duo was arrested following a report by the mother of the girl, Bukky Adekunle who reported at Enugada police division on Thursday that she sent her daughter to Lafenwa market in Abeokuta metropolis since 1st of June 2020 and she has not returned since”.

She stated further that “she received a call from someone two days later who claimed to have to kidnap the girl and demanding for the sum of#500,000 as ransom if she likes to see her daughter alive”.

The mother said, “the caller also warned her not to make the mistake of reporting to the police if she still needs her daughter”.

He added that the DPO Enugada Division, SP Baba

Hamzat led his detectives on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend were hibernating and pretending to be with kidnappers.

“They were promptly arrested and brought to the station”.

Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the boyfriend who is a butcher brainwashed the girl and lured her into the devilish plan because he needed money to settle some only God knows the problem.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

