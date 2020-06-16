Gerrard names Liverpool’s Klopp as world’s best football manager

Kindly Share This Story:

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has named Jurgen Klopp as the best football manager in the world. The former Liverpool captain believes that the Reds manager stands above Pep Guardiola in a class of one.

“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world,” Gerrard told The Athletic. “I know there are a lot of successful managers about.

Pep Guardiola is exceptional. Carlo Ancelotti is exceptional too and I think Everton are really lucky to have him with his CV. I could name many more.

“Having had the experience of being a manager for the past two years, you realise how difficult and challenging the job is. I have nothing but respect for Jurgen.

“The way the man handles himself, the way he’s been with me, the way he goes about his business, the way he comes across. I think he’s got a heart and I think he’s got ahead. He just works for Liverpool. He has come and taken the club to the next level.”

Gerrard believes that Klopp should have a statue erected in his honour for bringing the title back to Liverpool for the first time in 30 years.

“What you need to take into consideration is that when Jurgen took over Liverpool they weren’t close to being the best team in the country, they weren’t even in the top four.

“To come to Liverpool when he did, get to the number of finals that he has, deliver the sixth European Cup and then deliver the first league title after 30 years…

“For me, someone like Jurgen should be rewarded now. It seems like in football we often wait until people get older before their achievements are fully recognised.

“But I know the owners of Liverpool won’t let that happen. When Jurgen delivers the league they should already be starting work on a statue of him.”

