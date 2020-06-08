Breaking News
Translate

George Floyd: US Embassy staff in Nigeria join protesters

On 5:32 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Democratic US politicians urge police reform as protesters march for 11th day
People protest outside the Palace of Justice Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Paris. French authorities banned the protest over racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics as global outrage over what happened to George Floyd in the United States kindled frustrations across borders and continents. Family and friends of Adama Traore, a French black man who died shortly after he was arrested by police in 2016, call for a protest which will also pay homage to George Floyd. (AP Photo)

By Victoria Ojeme

Following the murder of an unarmed African-American, George Floyd, by the police, the United States Embassy staff in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday made absolute solidarity for the protests that have rocked the US.

The embassy posted a photo of its staff going down on one knee, a gesture that shows support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Also read: BUSTED: FBI mistakenly discloses name of Saudi official linked to 9/11 attacks

The US Mission to Nigeria said it hoped both Nigerians and Americans would seize the opportunity to promote peace and harmony among all humans.

The post read in part, “Today at 12:00 noon [WAT], the entire US Embassy Abuja community joined together in 84 seconds of silence in solidarity with those at home and around the world protesting the murders of George Floyd and others.

“This is marking two weeks since George uttered the words ‘I can’t breathe’ numerous times before his tragic death.

“Now, it is time for healing, for compassion, greater communication, and increased understanding. We sincerely hope that all of us, Americans and Nigerians, will learn from this episode and use it as inspiration to create a better world.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!