GEORGE FLOYD: Apple boss Tim Cook pens open letter on racism

Apple CEO Tim Cook has published an open letter decrying the police killing of George Floyd and the “much longer history of racism” that preceded it.

The letter, which appeared on Apple’s website Thursday, is largely identical to the memo Cook sent Apple employees Sunday addressing Floyd’s death and the protests that have followed.

“George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a ‘normal’ future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice,” Cook said in the letter.

The letter includes a pledge that Apple will bring “critical resources and technology to underserved school systems” and work to improve diversity. Just 9 percent of Apple’s employees were black as of December 2018, according to company data.

“We’ve always drawn strength from diversity, welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world, and strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone,” Cook wrote. “But we must do more.”

Cook said the recent outrage was sparked not just by Floyd’s killing but also by the history of racism that is “still present today — not only in the form of violence but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination.” He pointed to the criminal justice system, inequalities in education, and “the disproportionate toll of the disease on black and brown communities.”

Several tech giants have issued statements condemning racism this week amid massive demonstrations against police brutality. Some have also opened their wallets to support the protesters’ cause — Cook said Apple is giving money to organizations such as the Equal Justice Initiative, while Facebook has pledged $10 million to racial justice groups.

NY Post

Vanguard

