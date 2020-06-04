Breaking News
Translate

Gbajabiamila denies purported letter on extension of year of service for some NASS staff

On 8:23 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gbajabiamila denies purported letter on extension of year of service for some NASS staff
Speaker of House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila

Press Statement

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has in a statement denied a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly.

The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.

READ ALSO: Alleged fraud: Step aside, submit yourself for investigation now, PDP charges Lagos Speaker

Gbajabiamila also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!