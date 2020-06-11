Gbagi expresses shock over DESOPADEC Commissioner’s sudden death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

…Calls For End To Diabolical Killings

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has expressed shock and despair over the death of Hon. Joyce Overah, a Commissioner on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Olorogun Gabgi also condemned the act by some unnamed politicians in Delta state for resorting to diabolical means for settling political scores and caleld for an urgent end to such destardly acts, which he said is ungodly and unjustifiable.

Gbagi, in a statement signed by him and released to the media on Wednesday, said Delta State had lost a quintessential, trustworthy and dignified member of the PDP.

He lamented that the party had since 1999 lost staunch members under questionable circumstances, which he attributed to diabolical ways.

The former Minister, who cautioned politicians in the state to seek God’s guidance and protection ahead of the 2023 general elections, said resort to any other power in the quest for power would merely lead to damnation.

“I am shocked by the news of the death of one of the most gentle, honest and dignified member of the PDP in Delta State, Joyce Overah,” Gbagi lamented.

“Since 1999, we have lost greats sons and daughters who were die-hard supporters of the PDP to sudden and questionable death. The diabolicalness in Delta State politics is laughable and shameful. I had an experience in connection with a serving Commissioner who attempted to use ‘otishe’ (diabolical power that causes one to fall and die) to hit me at a meeting we held with the party Chairman in Ughelli South local government last year.”

“As we draw close to electioneering year, people must get closer to God and look up to him for protection. We must liberate Delta State by ensuring that the system provides gainful employment for the youth.”

“I commiserate with the Delta State Governor, the State Government, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Overah family.”

Overah, a key stakeholder of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, was reported to have passed away in Sapele on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

He represented the Urhobo ethnic nationality of Sapele, Ethiope West and Okpe Local Government Areas, on the board of DESOPADEC.

