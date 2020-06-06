Garlands for media executive, Ijeoma Uba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Top media executive, Ijeoma Felicity Uba, has every reason to shine and make merry. The award-winning journalist, social media influencer, motivational speaker and fashion icon is currently basking in the euphoria of her birthday, as she added another year today.

The vivacious General Manager of Trend FM, Asaba, Delta State has been able to propel her success story through sheer dint of hard work, grit and grace of God. From a humble beginning as a reporter in both an Abuja Radio Station and a community tabloid to Editor, Head of News and now General Manager, Ijeoma is referenced among the outstanding young personalities in Nigeria’s competitive media industry.

The beautiful and highly cerebral graduate of Mass communication and alumnus of Reuters Journalism Institute, London had an eventful retreat in Dubai early this year which attracted upscale media executives.

On her fortunes, Ijeoma an adorable mother of one is effusive with gratitude to two immense influences; God for divine mercy and celebrated media personality and Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Inside-Out Media, (owners of Trend FM and Rave TV) Agatha Amata for inspiration.

