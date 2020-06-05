Breaking News
Ganduje orders house-to-house sample collection in Kano metropolis

Abdullahi Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of  Kano State, has ordered a house-to-house sample collection of suspected COVID-19 patients,  particularly in the eight local government areas that make the metropolis.

Ganduje made the pronouncement, yesterday, following a data released by the state Task Force on COVID-19, which confirmed that the virus was fast spreading within the eight councils that make the metropolis.

More so, the data by the task force confirmed that Taurani Local Government Area of the state  recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

The governor said, “We are putting our emphasis within the eight metropolitan local government areas. We are engaging in house-to-house sample collection. I think during the political campaign, some politicians engaged in house-to-house campaign. Right now, for COVID-19, we are engaging in house-to-house sample collection campaign.

“There is no doubt we are always improving in our successes in the fight against COVID-19. This is as a result of the commitment of the Task Force and commitment of the front line health workers.”

“By now, we have known the easiest way to contract the disease and the easiest way to avoid it. We know the three commandments of COVID-19, which are social distancing, washing and sanitizing our hands and wearing our face mask.”

Vanguard

