GAC member clears air on Osinowo’s successor

A chieftain of the APC in Lagos East and a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Bashorun Olorunfunmi, has reacted to the various claims circulating the social media about who the likely successor to Senator Osinowo will be. Recall that Senator Bayo Osinowo recently gave up the ghost after a short battle with the Coronavirus.

Senator Osinowo won the 2019 senatorial election to represent the people of Lagos East in the senate before his untimely demise having spent just about a year in the position.

In an interview earlier today with an independent reporter Aliu Boladele, Chief Bashorun said that “Several people have reached out to me about the legacy of Oshinowo, wanting to know his achievements in the senate. But the Senate is a waterfront and the gentleman has been there for only one year which is too short to judge his achievements.”

Speaking further, the old political fox also noted that “talking about the next person to occupy the seat at the senate is not the right thing to talk about now. I have also been seeing several names as possible replacements online and I want to believe that they do not have a hand in what is playing out in the media.

We are still sad about the death of Osinowo and I would implore people to calm their nerves down until we get to that ladder.”

Certain names have indeed been making the rounds in the media top of which has been Akinwumi Ambode (the former governor of Lagos State), Dr. Tola Kasali (a former commissioner and leader of the Lagos East APC), Senator Gbenga Ashafa (a former Senator representing Lagos East), Hon. Abike Dabiri (Director General of NIDCOM) and Hon Ikufuoriji (a former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly).

However, another leader of the party in the Lagos State APC who sought anonymity said that the party is likely to use this opportunity to reward loyalty and restore unity to the party. In his words “with the recent disagreements in the party even at the national level, the party will make a careful decision to ensure that the party comes out stronger.

Without a doubt, there are sentiments within the party who feel that allowing Akinwunmi Ambode or Senator Ashafa to run would help to bring the party together especially given the circumstances in which both of them left office, even though the latter has been reported to say he no longer has any interest in returning to the senate.”

While many of the politicians in Lagos East and across the state would like to give the impression that they are still mourning, a lot of politicking is going on behind the scenes with various interests making a strong case for the vacant position.

The coming weeks are likely to reveal the direction of the party and who it is likely to support. It also might well reveal who their likely opponent in the People’s Democratic Party would be.

