Fulani leader disassociates tribe from Nigeria’s ownership claim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Fulani leader, Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and Chairman, Association of Fulani Chiefs in the South-West, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado, on Monday, disassociated the Fulani from the claim that Nigeria belongs to the Fulani tribe.

Alhaji Bambado said the claimant is not representing the view and belief of the Fulani, “as we believe that the country belongs to all of us.”

National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, had claimed that Nigeria belongs to the Fulani and so the tribe would rule forever.

Bodejo also stated that the group is set to set up a 5,000 to 10,000 strong security personnel to be distributed across the country to safeguard the interest of the Fulani.

ALSO READ:

However, in a statement, the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos State, Alhaji Bambado, noted that no true Fulani man in Nigeria would engage in any divisive conduct capable of setting the country on fire.

He adding that “we are all law-abiding citizens of this country, who want peace, love and tranquility to reign at all time.

“The man is not speaking for us; he is not speaking on our behalf and so we disassociate ourselves from his controversial and untenable claim.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore the bogus claim and go about their normal businesses and daily activities in a peaceful atmosphere we are used to.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to be wary of some characters whose conduct and utterances could cause chaos.

In his words: “The current situation calls for maximum cooperation with Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its onerous task of moving the country to the next level of an enviable world standard.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: