Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Fuji star, Obesere becomes grandfather

On 1:06 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Obesere

By Ayo Onikoyi

UK-based daughter of popular Fuji Icon, Alhaji Abass Akande, fondly called Obesere, Susan Akande was delivered of a bouncing baby boy in the early hours of Wednesday June 24, 2020, in the United Kingdom.

It was gathered that the good news got to the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, who is presently in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Olubadan, Shittu, others mourn Ajimobi

Confirming the good news via a telephone call the Paramount King of Fuji expressed profound gratitude to God.

“I am very happy to have received such good news this morning from the United Kingdom. I thank God for her life and her husband, and that of the baby. I already gave the baby a name but I won’t reveal it now.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!