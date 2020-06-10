Four dead in suspected Boko Haram ambush on Damboa-Maiduguri road

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Suspected members of Boko Haram sect on Wednesday morning laid ambush and opened fire on hundreds of motorists with military escort conveying passengers from Maiduguri to Damboa Local Government Area of troubled Borno State.

Sources said, “the attack which occurred near Pole Wire, which is about 40km drive to Damboa has left four people dead with several others including security personnel sustained injuries”.

Damboa is located South and about 85km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital which had witnessed a series of deadly attacks.

Recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur flagged off reopening of the said road early this year following its closure by troops due to series of Boko Haram attacks and ambushes along the route.

According to one of the survivors, who escaped unhurt, but had to return back to Maiduguri said, ” the insurgents start opening fire on the first military convoy at the front leading the motorists, and before we knew it, there was heavy exchange of gunshots.

“We have to jump out of our vehicles and flee into the bush for safety. As I am talking to you now, I just arrived Maiduguri, and I thank Allah (God) for sparing my life”. She said.

Another survivor who is a driver to one Volkswagen Golf saloon car, Mallam Isa Aliyu who was billed to reach Mubi, in Adamawa State, but made a quick u-turn to Maiduguri, told our Correspondent that, he sustained a minor injury as a result of stray bullets that hit his windscreen.

” I really thank God for his protection to me and my passengers, as we came out unhurt during the ambush. Unfortunately, the terrorists laid the ambush around Pole wire, which was the Telecommunications mast of defunct Nigeria Telecommunications (NITEL), there is no network there to even call for security reinforcement. We were left in the mercy of God”.

All effort to get confirmation from Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive as his phone was not reachable at press time.

